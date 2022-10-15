Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old

Exon is being charged with 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter.

Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora.

A two and a half week jury trial was scheduled on Friday for April 3, 2023.

Exon will appear for a pre-trial hearing March 24, 2023.

