Saturday forecast: Warmest day of the week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the warmest day over the next 8-day period. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s with clouds increasing this afternoon becoming partly cloudy with some stratus and cirrus clouds overhead. Winds will not be breezy today but will shift to be from the northwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. Each day we see our temperatures going down with several overnight hard freezes expected next week.

Taking Action:

Monday morning through Wednesday morning will be in the 20s to low 30s across the area leading to a frost and freeze.

Tonight won’t be too bad with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s with north winds becoming breezy again around 10 to 15 mph. We should see more sun than clouds Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night is a cold night in the low to mid 30s. We could see a light frost or even a light freeze in the area Sunday night.

Monday is chilly all day with highs only reaching the mid 50s with breezy north winds continuing to filter in cooler air. We will drop into the upper 20s Monday night. This will be our first hard freeze of the season so be sure and protect anything you want to have around a little longer by bringing your plants inside or covering them up. Tuesday is cold all together with high temperatures stranded in the upper 40s under sunny skies.

We see another hard freeze Tuesday night in the mid to upper 20s and then we begin to warm up again during the day Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s as southwest winds bring in some warmer air. We stay above freezing Wednesday night and will be in the upper 60s Thursday with a weak cold front coming that afternoon. Despite that, south winds return by Friday and Saturday lifting our temperatures back to the 70s by next weekend.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

