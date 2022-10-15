NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined this week by the NFL for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that drew a controversial penalty.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jones wasn’t fined this week by the league.

In the second quarter, Jones stripped Carr from behind and recovered the fumble, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer.

“The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture. He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture,” Cheffers said after the game. “My ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight.”

