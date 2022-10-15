NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined this week by the NFL for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that drew a controversial penalty.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jones wasn’t fined this week by the league.

In the second quarter, Jones stripped Carr from behind and recovered the fumble, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer.

“The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture. He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture,” Cheffers said after the game. “My ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Ice Skates
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
James Robinson and Tara Williams
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Trial set for man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter.
Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
Test
OU/KU Battle
Sheldon Butler-Lawson of Junction City
KPZ Week 7 Play of the Night