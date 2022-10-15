Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give his kids a better life.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mark Wahlberg says he has traded the beach for the desert.

In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor shared that he decided to move his family from California to Nevada to give his children a better life and to bring a little Hollywood to the Silver State.

“I want to build a state-of-the-art studio and make this Hollywood 2.0,” he said. “To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is not a stranger to the desert lifestyle already, with a Wahlburgers restaurant located on the Las Vegas Strip that has been in operation for several years.

He explained in the interview that he originally moved to California to pursue his acting career but ended up only making a couple of movies while living in the Golden State.

The Massachusetts native shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
FILE
One dead, three hospitalized after S Lawrence head-on collision
James Robinson and Tara Williams
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin
KU students and fans gathered outside of Allen Fieldhouse ahead of Late Night in the Phog.
KU students, fans flock to Allen Fieldhouse for Late Night in the Phog
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett