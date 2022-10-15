Local organization is hoping to make an impact on midterm election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization gathered this weekend to discuss the importance of voting in the midterm elections.

The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign was held Saturday morning at the Community Resources Council. Members from the organization as well as local supporters joined together to strategized ideas to get low-income voters to the poll.

Oshara Hayes, Tri-Chair for the Kansas Poor People’s Campaign, said she this election is not only important, but she wants to see change.

“We’d like to see voter suppression gone,” said Hayes. “Like make it much easier to vote. so, that people feel like they can vote and have the ability to go and vote, I think that’s important.”

The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign is one of 24 across the country that hosted an event Saturday. This is all part of one big GOTV campaign by the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival to reach out to 5 million people ahead of the midterms with the theme of “If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!”

“We’d like to see voter suppression gone,” said Hayes. “Like make it much easier to vote. so, that people feel like they can vote and have the ability to go and vote, I think that’s important.”

In addition to Topeka, marches and rallies will take place in cities across the country, including Mobile, AL; Tucson, AZ; Sacramento, CA; Columbus, GA; Washington, D.C.; Springfield, IL; Lexington, KY; Boston, MA; Jackson, MS; Lincoln, NE; Montclair, NJ; Raleigh, NC; Pittsburgh, PA; and Providence, RI.

With midterm elections just under a month away, the organization is hoping to give a voice to those who may feel voiceless. Supporters gathered around a podium, singing a voting song, while also speaking out on issues they demand change on. Carl Frazier, community Pastor, said the community of Topeka needs change.

“We are a blessed city,” said Pastor Frazier. “And we need to concentrate it on people that has not. And it’s important that housing, healthcare and all these other things that need to be done in the city.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.