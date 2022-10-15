Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka

With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election.
By Alex Carter
Oct. 15, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka.

The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is a candidate for Kansas Governor, Evan Laudick-Gaines will be running for Lieutenant Governor, and Cullene Lang is hoping to win the office of Secretary of State.

One topic that was discussed Saturday were the problems they feel both Republicans and Democrats are having.

“Medical marijuana is kind of the one that gets brought up more recently. The democratic party has finally gotten behind it like they should’ve years ago, the Libertarian party is like let’s go full legalization lets do the Colorado thing,” a member of the Kansas Libertarian Party said.

For more information about the candidates, or the Libertarian Party of Kansas, click here.

