20 KU loses for second week in a row, falls at Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK. (WIBW) - After a 5-0 start to the season, KU has now fallen in back-to-back games, losing 52-42 to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Ultimately, the Jayhawk defense was unable to hold up against an Oklahoma team that entered the game on a three game losing streak.

The scoring got underway immediately, and wouldn’t let up. Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives. The game was knotted up at 14 after the first quarter.

Three unanswered touchdowns for the Sooners would put them up 35-14 before Jason Bean connected with tight end Mason Fairchild on an 18 yard touchdown pass before halftime to cut OU’s lead to 35-21.

While Kansas did force three Oklahoma turnovers, they still couldn’t get enough stops, as they gave up over 700 yards to Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma offense.

KU is now 5-2 and will look to snap their two game skid next week against Baylor in Waco.

