#20 KU loses for second week in a row, falls at Oklahoma

(©KellyRoss)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, OK. (WIBW) - After a 5-0 start to the season, KU has now fallen in back-to-back games, losing 52-42 to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Ultimately, the Jayhawk defense was unable to hold up against an Oklahoma team that entered the game on a three game losing streak.

The scoring got underway immediately, and wouldn’t let up. Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives. The game was knotted up at 14 after the first quarter.

Three unanswered touchdowns for the Sooners would put them up 35-14 before Jason Bean connected with tight end Mason Fairchild on an 18 yard touchdown pass before halftime to cut OU’s lead to 35-21.

While Kansas did force three Oklahoma turnovers, they still couldn’t get enough stops, as they gave up over 700 yards to Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma offense.

KU is now 5-2 and will look to snap their two game skid next week against Baylor in Waco.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Ice Skates
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
James Robinson and Tara Williams
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

KPZ Lansing vs Manhattan
KPZ Week 7: Lansing 0, Manhattan 65
KPZ Topeka West vs Shawnee Heights
KPZ Week 7: Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka West 6
KPZ Hayden vs Holton
KPZ Week 7: GOW Hayden 13, Holton 37
KPZ Emporia vs Washburn Rural
KPZ Week 7: Emporia 14, WRHS 49