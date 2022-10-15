Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.

“I believe part of the reason so many Kansans right now feel our country is on the wrong path, is that the Democrat philosophy just doesn’t fit very well with the mainstream, center-of-gravity views in common sense, conservative Kansas.”

Also in attendance were Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, District Attorney Mike Kagay, County Commissioner Bill Riphahn, and Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

