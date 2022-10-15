Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, Ann Marie Tournear, 43, of Great Bend, was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she later died from her injuries. According to the crash log, she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other motorcycle, Gregory Tournear, 47, of Great Bend, was uninjured from the crash and was also wearing a helmet.

The driver of the run vehicle has not been identified, and only the make of the truck was listed.

