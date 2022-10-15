Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls.

Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community.

“Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,” says Chief of Police, Bryan Wheeles.

Authorities say a domestic violence disturbance early Thursday, in South Topeka led to an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect was killed.

It came on the heels of the September 29th officer involved shooting of the suspect in a murder that police say stemmed from domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is in every neighborhood in the city and in all kinds of situations,” says Chief Wheeles.

leaders at the YWCA of Northeast Kansas agree. They say their center for safety and empowerment saw a three hundred and ten percent increase in calls for help on domestic and sexual violence related issues in this last year.

“It’s very concerning. It’s concerning that we know how much work there is to do to get folks educated in the community about domestic violence,” says CEO of NE Topeka YWCA, Kathleen Marker.

The YWCA is hosting its annual ‘Week Without Violence’ activities next week, and authorities say it’s especially important for the community to get involved.

“It’s gonna take all of us to solve this type of comprehensive problem. So I would certainly call on the community to support those events and I will be out there and so I hope to see them out there,” says Chief Wheeles.

“We know that if there were more time and money and resources allocated to the prevention of domestic violence we would not have to have the services we offer and we love to put ourselves out of business,” says Marker.

