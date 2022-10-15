Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth.

Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

“We’ll be able to expand the company by 250 teammates in the expanded facility so that’s kind of announcement number one and then number two, we’re going to be adding a third campus,” says Co-Founder, David Callanan.

They’ll also add a third office in Lenexa, aimed at helping employees who commute from Kansas City, have a better work/life balance.

“Those 50 teammates we have, we’re all about culture and having a great employee experience. We just feel like we can enhance that by them not having to drive as much back and forth from Topeka and really enjoy the company culture and on top of that is our wealth management business has grown, and we want the capability to be able to take advantage of some of those other wealth management companies in Kansas City, see if we can have them want to join our culture here Advisor’s Excel,” says Callanan.

Callanan says having the perfect work/life balance will always be important.

“That’s what we try to do. At the end of the day you come to the office everyday to make an impact on the clients but lets be clear you know? what is really important that you have a great home life and you have a great experience, so we try to blend that. We’re gonna work hard here but we’re gonna learn together, grow together and we’re gonna make sure that we get everybody home on time so they get to spend time with their families,” says Callanan.

