YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence

The annual Week Without Violence culminates with a rally and march 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the Statehouse.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to take a stand against violence with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas’ annual Week Without Violence.

Activities are planned the week of Oct. 17, and come on the heels of two shootings involving Topeka Police officers that started as domestic violence calls.

YWCA of NE Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the domestic violence situation in Topeka, saying the demand for their services through the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment remains high. She also outlined the activities that will take place next week.

YWCA Week Without Violence

Oct. 18: Get Out the Vote

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., YWCA Building, 225 SW 12th

Oct. 20: Poetry Speak-Out

1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Washburn Union Underground

Oct. 21: March & Rally

11:30 a.m., begin at Statehouse and march to YWCA

