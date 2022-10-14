WWII veteran to be laid to rest in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran will return home to Kansas and be laid to rest in Junction City after dying aboard the USS California during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Seaman 2nd Class Pete Turk will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery on Monday, October 17th at 10:30 a.m., with full military honors to include the playing of taps and presentation of the American flag. The American Legion Riders Chapter 45 will escort Turk to the veterans cemetery and will host a reception following interment at 204 E. 4th St., in Junction City.

Pete Turk of the U.S. Navy was killed in action on Sunday, December 7, 1941, while stationed on the USS California in Pearl Harbor. Turk was 20-years-old.

In 2018, DPAA personnel exhumed the 25 USS California Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Turk’s remains. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Turk’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Turk is the first of the missing from the USS California to be accounted for.

