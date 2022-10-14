Wareham Opera House under new ownership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area.

President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.

The Wareham first opened in 1938 as Mages said his group has a lot of ideas for the future. Some of those ideas include concerts, dance, comedy, and small theatrical productions. The team is still exploring options that fit the community and the support from donors. “Truly were trying to create an exceptional multi-purpose space that can be a place where you might put on a tuxedo and go to a beautiful over the top fundraising gala and, then the next day you might spill a beer while your rocking out at a concert. Were trying to create a space that can be a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” said Mages.

The board said they consider Wareham a place for the people in the heart of downtown. “Were really excited to be able to create a place that can continue to not only honor the Wareham family that Harry Wareham who started this enterprise but almost equally important would be to honor just the space that it represents and occupies in our community as a gathering place,” said Mages.

Mages also said he was grateful to be able to work with the previous owner to bring the venue alive post covid. “We are moving very quickly and I think it’s because of that combination of drive, of passion, of really leveraging the things that we been afforded in the community the connections we been able to make put those to work to make something great for the community,” said Mages.

Mages also mentioned that they hope to get things running in about 2 to 3 years.

