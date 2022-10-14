Study: Kansas ranks last in nation in accessing mental health resources

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent study ranks Kansas last in the nation when it comes to accessing mental health resources. That study, by Mental Health America, ranks states, plus Washington, D.C. by the prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Kansas ranks 51st in the study.

As a Kansan who has reached out for care, Drake Koops, from Downs, said growing up, mental illness wasn’t an issue that was talked about.

“That was definitely not a conversation topic, I don’t think. Not where I’m from anyway,” he said.

Resources are especially limited in rural areas of central and western Kansas.

“Not unless I knew where I was looking,” Koops said.

But the lack of people in need seeking help is also an issue in Wichita. The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas, based in Wichita, shows that more than 100,000 people are in need of mental health services in Sedgwick County. However, only about 40,000 people utilize the organization’s services. The mental health association says there’s a multitude of reasons for why this is happening.

Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas Director of Development Eric Litwiller said there are three major issues.

“Insuring adults and children is a problem. Even people who have access to insurance, oftentimes, that insurance coverage does not include mental health coverage,” he said. “Probably the biggest factor though, honestly, s just the lack of practitioners.”

Litwiller said fewer people equals limited access to mental health professionals. This is the issue with rural counties in Kansas and a lack of infrastructure.

So, what’s the solution?

“Bettering insurance options for everybody across-the-board whether they’re a full-time work employee, or homeless, or anywhere in between,” Litwiller said. It is possible to address that problem. It’s just a function of time and in the relationship building, and priority, frankly.”

Those struggling with mental health or experiencing a mental health emergency can call 988. In Sedgwick County, you can find services for mental health and addiction through COMCARE. Nationwide, you can find further resources addressing a variety of specific mental-health issues on Mental Health America’s website.

