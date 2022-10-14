SNCO voters hear special sales tax proposal to support Gage Park

Shawnee Co. voters will decide whether to add a special sales tax to support Gage Park when the...
Shawnee Co. voters will decide whether to add a special sales tax to support Gage Park when the go to the polls in Nov.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County voters were able to ask their questions about a special sales tax to fund improvements at Gage Park on Thursday night.

A 2/10 of a percent sales tax would benefit Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Officials involved with the plan say it would shift at least $2 million off of the property taxes currently used for funding, a move they called fair for Shawnee County voters.

”We have so many people from outside Shawnee County that utilize the zoo, Gage Park and the Discovery Center. So if it’s a sales tax, people who are coming from outside help contribute a little tiny bit toward what we provide here in Gage Park,” said Fred Patton, Friends of the Zoo Board President.

Another town hall meeting will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 at the Children’s Discovery Center, with a final meeting returning to the Zoo at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident

Latest News

Forge Topeka stopped by the 13NEWS station on Thursday evening.
Forge Topeka stops by WIBW-TV to promote civic engagement ahead of upcoming election
Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress...
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
Open House will be this Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fire prevention week and open house for Manhattan Fire Department
A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon...
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP