SNCO voters hear special sales tax proposal to support Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County voters were able to ask their questions about a special sales tax to fund improvements at Gage Park on Thursday night.

A 2/10 of a percent sales tax would benefit Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Officials involved with the plan say it would shift at least $2 million off of the property taxes currently used for funding, a move they called fair for Shawnee County voters.

”We have so many people from outside Shawnee County that utilize the zoo, Gage Park and the Discovery Center. So if it’s a sales tax, people who are coming from outside help contribute a little tiny bit toward what we provide here in Gage Park,” said Fred Patton, Friends of the Zoo Board President.

Another town hall meeting will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 at the Children’s Discovery Center, with a final meeting returning to the Zoo at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

