Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka.

Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

Also right around the corner is a session of cat yoga Oct. 29 and the Tails on the Trail 5K Nov. 5.

Information on all of the events and lines to register can be found at hhhstopeka.org.

