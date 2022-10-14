Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society

Riff Raff is a seven-year -old female cat available for adoption at Helping Hands
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka.

Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

Also right around the corner is a session of cat yoga Oct. 29 and the Tails on the Trail 5K Nov. 5.

Information on all of the events and lines to register can be found at hhhstopeka.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
FILE
One dead, three hospitalized after S Lawrence head-on collision
James Robinson and Tara Williams
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle

Latest News

Bill Riphahn
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
Bill Riphahn
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
The YWCA of NE Kansas plans Week Without Violence events Oct. 17, 20 and 21st.
YWCA of NE Kansas gears up for Week Without Violence
Democratic candidate discusses plan of action against corruption
Democratic candidate discusses plan of action against corruption