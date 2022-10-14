Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park

The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday.

The dedication included a traditional blessing of the wigwam that stands as the centerpiece of the area.

“We do our best to stay accurate and tell the entire story of Kansas here at old Prairie town and we are able to do that now with this encampment behind us and not just tell the life of the pioneer but we’re able to expand on that,” John Bell said.

The Citizen Band and Prairie Band Pottawatomie Tribes worked with Shawnee County Parks and Rec on the project, which now allows old Prairie Town to share an earlier chapter of the area’s history.

“The understanding that we had a culture, we had a presence here. We assisted those on the Oregon Trail with supplies, with new livestock. We were the commerce of the area before Topeka became the commerce center,” Jon Boursaw said.

The encampment also includes a medicine wheel, prayer circle, and garden.

