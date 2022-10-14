Murder charges filed following death of 68-year-old Topeka woman

Elisha Rahfiki Burton
Elisha Rahfiki Burton(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a 25-year-old man following the death of a 68-year-old Topeka woman last week, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Elisha Burton, 25, of Topeka, is being charged with Premeditated 1st Degree Murder.

On the morning of October 8, TPD officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Knox Ave on reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they said they found Bloom and rushed her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, she was later pronounced dead. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Elisha Burton, the adult son of the man Bloom was in a relationship with. All three lived at the residence together.

Burton is scheduled to appear in Court for a scheduling conference at 1:30 PM on October 20, 2022. He remains in custody with bond set at $1,000,000.

