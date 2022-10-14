KU picks up four-star point guard

KU Head Coach Bill Self
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Bill Self and company got a big time prospect for the 2023 recruiting class.

Elmarko Jackson, from South Kent, Connecticut, committed to Kansas Thursday night, according to 247 Sports. He’s rated the seventh best point guard in the country, and 35th nationally.

“It’s pretty hard to beat. The coaching staff is great, the winning record is great. Coach Self and his staff are top tier when it comes to other coaching staffs in the nation,” Jackson said on 247 Sports. “I’d rather be a guy that logs good minutes and helps the team win. I think Kansas gives me the best opportunity to be a winner and go deep in the final four and move up as a player.”

Jackson had other offers from Texas, Norte Dame, Miami and plenty more. This is the fourth, four-star recruit to head to KU in 2023.

