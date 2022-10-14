Kansas political hopefuls take part in candidate forum

Kansas political candidates took part in a forum Thursday night at Love Fellowship Church.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Members of the event included senate candidate Rev. Mark Holland, who is running for the seat of current Senator Jerry Moran. He says Moran is failing to uphold the values of Kansans in Washington D.C.

”I’m very concerned about our country, concerned about our democracy, concerned about Jerry Moran’s lack of courage to stand up for democracy after January 6th, and very concerned about his willingness to have the Supreme Court to enforce his religious rules to take away women’s rights,” Holland said.

Also on the stage tonight were House candidates Derick Flerlage and Kirk Haskins, along with Secretary of State nominee Gina Repass. Repass says it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of our state and country.

Repass will take on current Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who has served at the position since 2019.

