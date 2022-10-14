Kansas accepting applications for kids lifetime hunting & fishing license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas kids seven years of age and younger are now eligible to receive a lifetime hunting and fishing license.

The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the application period opened Friday, October 14, 2022.

KDWP says any child seven years of age or younger at the time of application is eligible to have a Kansas Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing license purchased on their behalf for a reduced rate.

Age License Type Cost 0-5 Hunting & Fishing Combo $302.50 6-7 Hunting & Fishing Combo $502.50

As of Oct. 14, only paper applications are being accepted. Those are available at the Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks’ website. KDWP says online applications will open in January 2023.

“Our children and grandchildren are absolutely the future of natural resource conservation in our state, so we’re proud to offer a special avenue for them to enjoy Kansas’ outdoors throughout their life,” said KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless.

KDWP says applications must include a proof of Kansas residency. Children who turned 8 in 2022 are still eligible to receive a lifetime combo license if their application is postmarked prior to Dec. 31, 2022.

Officials say getting a lifetime license does not get them out of taking hunter’s education, which is required for anyone 16 years or older to hunt in Kansas.

A standard Kansas Lifetime Hunting & Fishing Combination License is $962.50 and offered to residents only.

