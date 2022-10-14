TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month.

Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza.

Construction is slated to begin the final week of October and a Grand Opening date has been set for November 12, 2022.

Officials say the rink will be open through January 2023, and will coincide with many holiday events that will take place near or at Evergy Plaza. Special events already on the calendar include Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, Friday Flicks on Dec. 9, Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade on Dec. 12, New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, and another Friday Flicks on Jan. 13. Evergy Plaza also said themed late skates are also in the works.

Tickets for the CoreFirst Ice Rink go on sale November 1st online and at Evergy Plaza.

“CoreFirst is thrilled to partner with Evergy Plaza to bring ice to Topeka,” said Kurt Kuta, President & CEO of CoreFirst. “We believe in Every Plaza’s mission to connect the community in a venue that celebrates Downtown. The CoreFirst Ice Rink will be the perfect driver to bring families, friends and neighbors together to create memories that will last a lifetime while supporting the continuous progress being made at Topeka’s core.”

“We look forward to the addition of the CoreFirst Ice Rink to our venue as we believe it will bring families and our community together in a season we don’t often get to participate in as an outdoor venue,” says John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza. “Evergy Plaza was created to be a community gathering space and we are delighted to bring additional experiences to Downtown Topeka to enhance the environment.”

Evergy Plaza is located at 7th & S. Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka.

Officials say the rink will be available for private rental.

