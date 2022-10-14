Friday forecast: Extreme fire danger, warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fire danger remains the main concern for today with warm and windy conditions. After today the attention will turn to early next work week with the potential to get a widespread freeze if not a hard freeze across the area.

Taking Action:

With the fire danger continuing today, use caution. Outdoor burning is not recommended or any activities that may create a spark. This includes properly disposing of cigarettes. Any fires that get going will be tough to control.

Monday morning through Wednesday morning will be in the 20s to low 30s across the area leading to a frost as well as a freeze.



The up and down temperatures continue for the next 8 days with the nicest day (until the end of next week) being tomorrow despite areas of clouds. We’ll get a break from the strong winds and temperatures will be comfortable especially in the afternoon.

The coolest part of the next 8 days will be Monday through Wednesday morning. If you’re wondering about rain, our long range model goes out to Oct 29th and it has most areas getting less than 0.05″ of total rainfall so if we’re going to get any rain the rest of the month it’ll likely be in the last couple days.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 46 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds from north to south after 1pm. Highs in the mid-upper 70s (low 80s are possible near I-35). Winds W 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds after 10am so clouds will be moving in quicker than today which is why the 8 day indicates partly cloudy skies vs the mostly sunny skies but both afternoons will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SE/W 5-10 mph.

Highs will be cooler for Sunday, in the mid-upper 60s despite more sun. Northwest winds will gust around 25 mph.

Similar wind speeds for Monday but even cooler with highs in the mid-upper 50s before cooling down in the low-mid 50s on Tuesday with winds more in the 5-10 mph range.

Highs start to warm back up Wednesday with 70s by Thursday and Friday and the mild weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

No outdoor burning even if you're not in the elevated risk (SPC/WIBW)

