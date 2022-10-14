Forge Topeka stops by WIBW-TV to promote civic engagement ahead of upcoming election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV was treated to a special visit on Thursday night.

Young professionals with Forge Topeka stopped by the station. Forge is the young professionals group with the Greater Topeka Partnership. They work to foster connections and promote civic engagement at those in the early years of their careers. On Thursday night, they wanted to use their platform to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.

”We’re really focused on next Tuesday, October 18 is the voter registration deadline making sure that people know how to go out and check their voter registration and make sure they’re aware that on November 8 they can get out and vote for a plethora of different offices and amendments and all kinds of different things on the ballot this year,” said Zac Surritt, Chair of the Forge Civic Engagement Committee.

“It’s a group effort so not only are we looking to spread that positive message but we’re looking for other corporations and businesses to also spread that positive message,” Richard Kelly, Chair of Forge, said.

Kelly said the visit also gave its members a good example of working with community partners.

