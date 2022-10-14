Flu getting early start this season, health officials say

Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
Doctors said they're concerned about the strong start of this year's flu season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season.

They said they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual.

One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week out of 2,600 students.

Health officials said that because of social distancing and masking during the COVID pandemic, flu nearly disappeared in the U.S.

That means most people haven’t been exposed to the virus in two years, leading to lower immunity.

They said they are encouraging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the U.S. usually starts to increase in October, and peaks between December and February.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
FILE
One dead, three hospitalized after S Lawrence head-on collision
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Christopher Callaham
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel

Latest News

Doctors say it's time to get your flu shot. Flu season is hitting hard.
Doctors issue warning about flu
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69