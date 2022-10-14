Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction

A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November.
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November.

On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.

“The CoreFirst Ice Rink will be the perfect driver,” said Kuta. “To bring families, friends and neighbors together to create memories that will last a lifetime while supporting the continuous progress being made at Topeka’s core.”

During the press conference, Knight also mentioned what the plaza will begin to look like in a just under a month. He said this is a great opportunity not only for the community, but also for businesses. He hopes with this new attraction, visitors can stay in Topeka hotels, eat in restaurants, and enjoy what the city has to offer.

“Hopefully it ends up being popular enough that we decide to come back and do this in future years,” said Knight. “And even popular enough to get bigger and better and have it even more activities and longer seasons, some of those type of things.

The icy transformation to Evergy Plaza will also feature some events during the holiday season, like the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree, also the Cookies & Carol event.

Knight mentioned during the press conference, families can enjoy up to 90 minutes of skating for just $12 dollars. He also added that construction for the skating rink will begin as early as the last week of October. The rink is set to open for the public on November 12th and operate until January 2023.

Tickets for the rink are set to go on sale on November 1, 2022.

