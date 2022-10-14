Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent

Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District.

Bill Riphahn, (R), the incumbent, visited the show Oct. 14 to discuss his priorities for a second term, what he counts as successes, and where he feels the county needs improvements.

His challenger Pam Foster, (D), will visit the show Oct. 25.

