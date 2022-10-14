Democratic candidate discusses plan of action against corruption

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Democratic candidates made a stop in Topeka to discuss issues including corruption in many upcoming election races.

Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General Chris Mann spoke on Friday afternoon at the Shawnee County Democratic Headquarters with a plan of action to stop corruption. Mann, along with the President of End Citizens United, Tiffany Muller, and supporters sat in a round table discussion Friday. The meeting prioritized issues such as anti-corruption laws, cracking down on scammers, and a call to end dark money in elections.

“As attorney general, I will hold politicians and public officials accountable, If they violate the law and abuse the public’s trust. This means prioritizing any corruption laws designed to limit the influence of money in politics,” Mann said.

Midterm elections are November 8, 2022, just under a month away. Mann is running against Republican Kris Kobach, who he accuses of having deep ties to special interest dark money groups. Mann and his team are making their last final pit-stops before the big day.

