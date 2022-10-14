Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim

(Video only) A Celebration of Life was held for Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka, at Dove Cremations & Funeral's SW Topeka chapel on Fri. Oct. 14.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8.

A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel.

According to her obituary, Peery was a 3rd grader at Jay Shideler Elementary. It described her as an animal lover and an avid softball player.

Brooklyn is survived by her parents Andrew and Amber, and two siblings.

Peery, along with Kylie Lunn, 9, and Laila El Azri Ennassari were killed when the van they were in was hit by an oncoming semi on the Kansas Turnpike.

A total of six occupants were in the van. Peery’s 5-year-old sister suffered serious injuries in the crash. Her mother and another 9-year-old only had minor injuries.

They were traveling to Tonganoxie for a Girl Scouts Event.

Services for Lunn will be Saturday, Azri’s are on Sunday.

