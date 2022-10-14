Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO.

ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond.

They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.

“I’m realizing my name is being spoken by people in rooms I haven’t been in yet, that’s always exciting, especially when it’s good stuff,” said Steven Massey, owner of It Takes A Village, Inc.

The artists are also glad to be seen.

”It’s a wild experience knowing our stuff is being seen all over the world,” said Jake Jackson, special effects makeup artist.

The event also featured performances from Massey and Calvin Arsenia, as well as a raffle for a new firepit.

