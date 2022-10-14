Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka

2022 Arty Awards
2022 Arty Awards(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO.

ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond.

They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.

“I’m realizing my name is being spoken by people in rooms I haven’t been in yet, that’s always exciting, especially when it’s good stuff,” said Steven Massey, owner of It Takes A Village, Inc.

The artists are also glad to be seen.

”It’s a wild experience knowing our stuff is being seen all over the world,” said Jake Jackson, special effects makeup artist.

The event also featured performances from Massey and Calvin Arsenia, as well as a raffle for a new firepit.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Shawnee Co. voters will decide whether to add a special sales tax to support Gage Park when the...
SNCO voters hear special sales tax proposal to support Gage Park
Forge Topeka stopped by the 13NEWS station on Thursday evening.
Forge Topeka stops by WIBW-TV to promote civic engagement ahead of upcoming election
Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress...
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed