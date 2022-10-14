6A No. 1 Washburn Rural outlasts 5A No. 3 Seaman
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have been lethal all season, and they prove that once again winning both matches at their triangular Thursday night, topping Olathe West, 2-0 and Seaman, 2-1.
The biggest match was against No. 3 in 5A Seaman, who put up a big fight against Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues won set one, 25-16 then the Vikings won set two, 25-18, then Washburn Rural won set three 25-20.
The Junior Blues are 33-1 on the season.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.