6A No. 1 Washburn Rural outlasts 5A No. 3 Seaman

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have been lethal all season, and they prove that once again winning both matches at their triangular Thursday night, topping Olathe West, 2-0 and Seaman, 2-1.

The biggest match was against No. 3 in 5A Seaman, who put up a big fight against Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues won set one, 25-16 then the Vikings won set two, 25-18, then Washburn Rural won set three 25-20.

The Junior Blues are 33-1 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating to 2002 will take place in...
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County

Latest News

Topeka High's Chris Gomez
Topeka High edges Topeka West in double overtime
Steven McBride
KU wide receiver no longer with program
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson during...
KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll
Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball...
What to know about ‘Late Night in the Phog’