What to know about ‘Late Night in the Phog’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will raise their 2022 national championship banner at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night when the University of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs unofficially begin the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog.’

While admission for the event is free, fans attending must have claimed a ticket during the redemption windows offered by KU recently. For fans who are unable to attend, the event will be streamed exclusively in the Kansas Athletics App.

A tentative schedule includes these events:

6:40 p.m. Women’s basketball scrimmage

7:30 p.m. Men’s basketball scrimmage

7:55 p.m. Men’s basketball banner unveiling and ring ceremony

Both KU head coaches Bill Self and Brandon Schneider will address the crowd in attendance and join KU’s radio broadcast during their respective team’s scrimmages. The streaming app will not stream the DJ performance from Shaquille O’Neal.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.