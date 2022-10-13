Wednesday’s Child - Ibrahim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we chat with kids who need to be adopted; we call them our Wednesday’s Children.

While most enjoy the fun activities we do, not all of the kids like to talk on camera. That’s the case this week. As Lori Hutchinson talks to an adoption resource coordinator about 10-year old Ibrahim.

Ibrahim is 10 years old. He’s a sweet kid who loves anything Hulk or Captain America related. He has a great throwing arm so if you do anything basketball or baseball related just be prepared that he’s going to throw it hard.

He wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Ibrahim is so goofy. He makes himself laugh as well as others around him.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was little, so the best fit for Ibrahim would be someone who is able to be patient and know what he’s been going through and love him for who he is.

Ibrahim would make a great addition to any family. If you love playing outside, riding bikes, going to sports games he will make a great addition to your family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

