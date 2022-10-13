Washburn University to host marching championships for small high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is set to host the championships for small high school marching bands.

Washburn University says it will host the second annual Kansas Bandmasters Association Small School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 15. It said the event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets will be available at the gate. All-day tickets are priced at $10 for ages 13 and over and $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 12, over the age of 60 and military service members.

Washburn indicated that the championship will feature 19 small high school marching bands in the Sunflower State who will compete in the preliminary competition. It said the final performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the top 12 scoring bands competing for the crown.

The University noted that the Marching Ichabods will perform an exhibition after both the preliminary and final competitions.

Washburn said the event is sponsored by WU Bands and the Kansas Bandmasters Association.

The preliminary schedule is as follows:

9:15 a.m. – Osage County

9:30 a.m. – Pomona-West Franklin

9:45 a.m. – Atchison

10 a.m. – Clay Center Community

10:15 a.m. – Rose Hill

10:30 a.m. – BREAK

10:45 a.m. – Altamont Labette County

11 a.m. – Independence

11:15 a.m. – Cheney

11:30 a.m. – Riverton

11:45 a.m. – Haven

12 p.m. – LUNCH

1:15 p.m. – St. George-Rock Creek

1:30 p.m. – Basehor-Linwood

1:45 p.m. – Lyons

2 p.m. – Hugoton

2:15 p.m. – Caney Valley

2:30 p.m. – BREAK

2:45 p.m. – Eudora

3 p.m. – Holton

3:15 p.m. – Towanda-Circle

3:30 p.m. – McLouth

The event will be held at Washburn University’s Yeager Stadium, 1925 SW College Ave.

