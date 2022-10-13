Updated COVID booster now available in Pottawatomie Co.

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that offers better protection against recent variants is now available in Pottawatomie County.

The new booster is bivalent, meaning it provides better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5) that are currently causing most infections, according to the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

The health department is currently offering COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. Booster shot appointments may be made by calling 785-457-3719.

Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), said, “It is important to get a booster shot because your immunity can decrease from previous vaccination or a previous infection.”

To find additional nearby outlets for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, click here,

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.