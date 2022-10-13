Updated COVID booster now available in Pottawatomie Co.

(CDC)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that offers better protection against recent variants is now available in Pottawatomie County.

The new booster is bivalent, meaning it provides better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5) that are currently causing most infections, according to the Pottawatomie County Health Department.

The health department is currently offering COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. Booster shot appointments may be made by calling 785-457-3719.

Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), said, “It is important to get a booster shot because your immunity can decrease from previous vaccination or a previous infection.”

To find additional nearby outlets for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, click here,

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident

Latest News

Open House will be this Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fire prevention week and open house for Manhattan Fire Department
A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon...
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon...
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
13 News at Six