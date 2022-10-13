Two new reasons to visit NOTO Arts and Entertainment District

By Reina Flores
Oct. 12, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Norsemen Brewing Company created a spooky 21+ pop-up bar to give customers a fright.

“You have to go from the world of the living to the undead. There is a maze involved to that spot, this year we did add some extras from last year, we made the maze a bit longer, we added a chicken exit for the scaredy cats out there and we also added a VIP room which offers more of a private experience,” said co-owner Jared Rudy.

Customers will be served specialty drinks with a side of screams.

“All of the drinks are themed around like Halloween the movie or other spooky things. For example, we have Ectoplasm which is similar to a gin and tonic but it’s named after Ghostbusters. You can expect all the drinks to be unique and different like that,” he said.

Down the road from The Norsemen is Odin’s Lair. After a year spent switching locations, the doors have finally opened at the new facility.

“Just like the old location we will ask you how many people are throwing and get your waivers signed and then a trainer will take you to one of the lanes and we will give you a safety speech and show you how to throw and the three throws. We work with the groups to make sure they are more than comfortable with it,” said Buddy Haynes, owner of Odin’s Lair.

And if the ‘axe-citment’ wasn’t already too much to handle, Odin’s Lair is adding another touch.

“We are adding a “Glow and Throw” on friday and Saturday nights from 9:00 p.m. to close. We are going to stay open until Midnight and we are also adding a beverage license so we will have beers for sale and that type of thing,” Haynes said.

The Halloween pop-up at Norsemen Brewing Company is open Thursdays - Saturdays.

