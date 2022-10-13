Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs located inside stolen vehicle

(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.

As a result, James C. Robinson, 47, of Lawrence, and the passenger, Tara Williams, 36. of Topeka, were taken into custody. Both of them were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamines as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

