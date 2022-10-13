Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman.

Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State.

I am soooo excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Emporia State University! I am so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to play in 2 years! #StingersUp 🐝⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SWuHXNUwAx — Avery Zimmerman (@averyzimm16) October 3, 2022

Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman had 14 goals and six assists her freshman year, then her sophomore season, she had 18 goals and seven assists.

Zimmerman says this just felt right.

“I went to the Emporia State camp in July and I really liked it. The coach talked with me and we scheduled a visit a couple of weeks ago and I went down and trained with the team and just got a tour of the campus and I just fell in love with it. I really liked it,” Zimmerman said.

This is an achievement she’s always wanted.

”It’s all I’ve dreamed of since I was 5-years-old,” Zimmerman said. “To be able to complete that dream, it’s amazing, I’m very thankful.”

Head coach Derek Snook says Zimmerman is the ultimate teammate.

“She one of those players you don’t have to worry about grades, you don’t have to worry about whether or not she will work hard because whether she’s shouting at her teammates or not, she’s a leader just by her work ethic,” Snook said.

He says he remembers when he first Zimmerman and he knew she had a vision.

“She came in as an eighth grader during a summer camp for me and she was working her tail off. That’s all she’s ever dreamed of, or at least that’s what she told me before was going to college and playing soccer, that was her dream,” Snook said. “She’s put a lot of pressure on herself to become a better player and I’m super excited for her.”

Zimmerman credits the Topeka High program for making her a better player and she’s having fun.

“I love playing with them (teammates), because every game is competitive, girls want to get better. The girls want to compete every time, it’s just so much fun,” Zimmerman said.

