Thursday forecast: Extreme fire danger with strong winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be winds gusting in the 30-40 mph range today and tomorrow. The combination of the strong winds and relative humidity values in the teens and 20s will set-up a fire danger concern. The good news is winds relax tonight and won’t be a factor on Saturday.

Taking Action:

With the fire danger concern today and tomorrow, outdoor burning is not recommended or any activities that may create a spark. This includes properly disposing of cigarettes. Any fires that get going will be tough to control.

Areas of frost and/or a possible freeze is possible early next work week, still some uncertainty on how cool it will get.



After a round of rain moved through the area Tuesday night and noticing the 8 day dry, you may be wondering how long it will remain dry for. The longest range model we have available goes until October 28th and it is indicating most spots getting less than 0.05″ if there’s any rain at all so be ready for this dry weather pattern to last for a while.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds W/NW 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning with clouds moving in from the north in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Model uncertainty exists on how much cloud cover there will be this weekend. If there is more sun than expected especially on Saturday, highs will be back in the 70s but am going 69° in the 8 day due to cloud cover. A dry cold front pushes through for Sunday leading to a higher probability of upper 60s for highs despite more sun. Winds may also gust up to 25 mph for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Models differ on how cool it gets to begin the work week with one model bringing a cold enough air mass with highs in the 50s Monday and lows in the 20s to low 30s while the other models isn’t as cold so the Monday/Monday night time frame will need to be monitored to potentially be colder than the 8 day indicates. Highs have the potential to remain in the 50s on Tuesday as well before warmer weather moves back in for the rest of the week.

