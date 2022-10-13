Teachers moonlight for laughs in show at TPAC

The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to TPAC Oct. 14. Topeka native KC Mack is among the performers.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas.

On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.

KC and fellow teacher/comedian Andrea Caspari, who works in Kansas City, Mo., visited with Eye on NE Kansas to dish about the humor to be found in teaching, and look ahead to Friday’s show.

