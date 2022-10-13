Speakers gather at TPAC to provide support for managing stress, mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you feel like you have been in a post-COVID slump, you’re not alone.

Florence Crittenton Services hosted a conference on overcoming that very issue on Thursday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC). Featuring experts from mental health to business fields sharing their ideas and strategies to improve engagement for the individual.

The nonprofit organization provides mental and behavioral services for people, and officials said demand for those services went up during the pandemic.

“There is a numbness that people have developed to protect themselves from the chronic state of stress and unknown that developed during the pandemic.,” Dana Schoffelman, Chief Executive Officer. “This numbness is called languishing and is the most common emotion of the post pandemic era. Left unaddressed, languishing can progress into more serious mental health symptoms, but with simple strategies, we can re-engage meaningful activities and reclaim a sense of focus.”

Thursday’s speakers touched on how people can manage the day-to-day stresses of life on top of all the new issues many encounter living in a post-COVID world.

“Our purpose really is just to help people work through and heal through whatever stressors and adversities they have had in their life and really engage their full potential, feel empowered to be their best selves as they move forward, and we do that through a continuum of mental health service care and other community-based services,” said Jolee Eckert, Director of Clinical Services at Florence Crittenton Services.

A trained neuroscientist from Kansas City, Dr. Jennifer Sweeton, was Thursday’s Keynote speaker.

Experts say not properly dealing with stress can hinder your body’s ability to heal, rest, and perform at a high capacity.

