Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrew Storrer

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Andrew Storrer from Topeka High.

Andrew runs cross country and track for the trojans and plays basketball.

He’s the vice president of the going green club, senior vice president in student government, a leader in link crew and is part of the National Honor Society and National English Honor Society.

On top of it all, Andrew maintains a 3.8 GPA.

He’s leaning toward pursuing a sports medicine degree at Washburn or KU but hasn’t made any decisions yet.

