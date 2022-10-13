Safe Streets to host property management training for local landlords

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will host a property management safety training session to apprise landlords of local drug and safety trends.

Safe Streets, a prevention and resiliency service, says that between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it will host a Safe Property Management Training session.

The organization noted that the training will be held at the Topeka Police Department, 320 S Kansas Ave.

According to Safe Streets, the training is meant for landlords, apartment or rental property managers, maintenance workers and those who are considering becoming a landlord.

In the training, the organization indicated that participants will learn about local drug trends, leases, code compliance, fire and safety codes, animal control and more.

Registration for the training is $50 and lunch will be provided.

Seating is limited, so those who wish to attend should register by Wednesday, Oct. 19, by emailing jwilson@parstopeka.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident
Kylie Lunn
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating to 2002 will take place in...
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building

Latest News

Abilene Pink Friday
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday
FILE
Medicare open enrollment to begin soon for Kansans
FILE
City of Effingham boil water advisory rescinded by KDHE
Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles
Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles media conference