Safe Streets to host property management training for local landlords

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will host a property management safety training session to apprise landlords of local drug and safety trends.

Safe Streets, a prevention and resiliency service, says that between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it will host a Safe Property Management Training session.

The organization noted that the training will be held at the Topeka Police Department, 320 S Kansas Ave.

According to Safe Streets, the training is meant for landlords, apartment or rental property managers, maintenance workers and those who are considering becoming a landlord.

In the training, the organization indicated that participants will learn about local drug trends, leases, code compliance, fire and safety codes, animal control and more.

Registration for the training is $50 and lunch will be provided.

Seating is limited, so those who wish to attend should register by Wednesday, Oct. 19, by emailing jwilson@parstopeka.org.

