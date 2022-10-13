At least 3 hurt in active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.(Neuse River Greenway)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in Raleigh are on the scene of an active shooting near a popular greenway for residents

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway in East Raleigh. Multiple law enforcement agencies are also involved in this investigation.

According to CNN, at least three victims are being treated at a local trauma center.

“I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh,” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said in a tweet. “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leads to death in Kwik Shop parking lot.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
In this image from video Dana Chandler awaits the jury verdict in her retrial at the Shawnee...
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Open House will be this Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fire prevention week and open house for Manhattan Fire Department
A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon...
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon...
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP