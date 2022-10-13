Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field.

The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.

At the time of the call, officials said they were unaware of the plane’s exact location and communication with the caller had been lost.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that multiple deputies responded to various area airports - both public and private - in an attempt to find the plane.

A short time later, officials said the plane was found in a field southwest of 319th St. and Moonlight Rd.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated and found that the plane, a 1967 Piper Fixed Wing Single-Engine plane had been performing a “Touch & Go” exercise when it lost power just before leaving the runway. The plane then crash-landed in a field northwest of the runway.

Officials noted that the pilot, George Madelen, 68, of Overland Park, was the only person in the plane and he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

