One man dead following incident at Coachlight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following an incident that began at Coachlight South, located in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Around 12:40 a.m. October 13, Topeka Police responded to reports of a domestic incident at Coachlight South.

Information received indicated that a man believed to be known to the victim was trying to break into the victim’s home.

The man made entry and barricaded himself inside the home.

A short time later he fled the scene in a vehicle, and officers quickly located him at the Kwik Shop located at the 4500 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

He was armed with a knife and attempted to steal another vehicle occupied by two two adult females and a child.

Multiple officers fired at the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

No bystanders or officers have been injured in the incident.

Topeka Police requested that the KBI investigate and all officers have been placed on administrative leave, in keeping with protocol.

13 news reporter Eric Ives was live on Facebook at the scene and spoke to witnesses the link to that can be found here: https://fb.watch/g7wnQQsxrr/

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update as we know more.

