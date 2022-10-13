One dead, three hospitalized after S Lawrence head-on collision

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead and three have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in South Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials were called to the 600 block of E 31st St. with reports of a head-on collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Dodge Ram pickup truck had been completely engulfed in flames and all three occupants had been removed before the fire broke out.

Officials noted that the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was only occupied by the 48-year-old driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a preliminary investigation found that the driver of the Malibu crossed the center line of the street and hit the pickup head-on.

Officials indicated that the deceased driver was a resident of the City of Lawrence.

The Sheriff’s Office also indicated that the three occupants of the pickup - all 19-year-old males - were taken to hospitals with varying degrees of injury. One was transported to LMH with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two were flown via helicopter ambulance with serious injuries one went to Overland Park Regional Medical Center and the other to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Accident Reconstruction Team is well underway with a full investigation of the crash.

