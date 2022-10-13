White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel

Christopher Callaham
Christopher Callaham(Morris Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have released the identity of the man accused of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it conducted an intensive investigation with the Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the man suspected of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was arrested at a motel in the Junction City area. He was arrested by JCPD officers and booked into the Geary Co. Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the joint effort of various law enforcement agencies, residents and the invaluable information provided by bank employees led to Callaham’s arrest. It said the overwhelming outpour of support from residents and tips sent in significantly aided officials.

