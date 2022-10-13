New student leaders named K-State Libraries Student Ambassadors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New student leaders will integrate into the K-State Libraries Student Ambassadors program to promote and advocate for school libraries.

Kansas State University says that 11 students have been named as K-State Libraries Student Ambassadors and will help promote and advocate for all libraries - including Hale Library.

K-State indicated that the new ambassadors will serve 2-year terms as representatives at social, cultural and recruitment activities. They will join 14 other students who currently serve as ambassadors.

According to the University, the ambassadors provide valuable feedback on Library initiatives and services for the university student body. As ambassadors, it said students learn leadership skills and have the chance to make a positive impact in the community.

K-State noted that the ambassadors were chosen after an application process and finalist interviews. The interview committee included advisers Sara K. Kearns, academic services librarian, Challen Wright, metadata librarian, and Darchelle Marton, past director of communication and marketing. Three current student ambassadors joined the committee as well.

“We are delighted to welcome this year’s new ambassadors,” Kearns said. “They represent a wide range of experiences in life, but all share a commitment to libraries and their community. We’re looking forward to their voices joining our returning ambassadors as they advocate for their fellow students and for K-State Libraries.”

K-State said the following students were named as ambassadors:

Naomi Galindo, senior in French and international studies, El Dorado;

Jess Hargett, a sophomore in fine arts, Kansas City;

and Shawntearia Hunt, a sophomore in human development and family science, Kansas City;

Kimberly Hatch, master’s in nutrition, dietetics and sensory sciences, Manhattan;

Biruk Alemu, junior in computer science, Olathe;

Mara Aberle, a freshman in English, Sabetha;

Jon Pursell, a sophomore in psychology and pre-med, Shawnee;

Ellissa Neill, a freshman in environmental engineering, Blue Springs, Missouri.

Sai Prathyusha Gadaeraju, a doctoral student in statistics, Hyderabad, India;

Omotayo Onanuga, master’s student in architecture, Lagos, Nigeria;

Mia Batista, a sophomore in entrepreneurship, Puerto Rico.

For more information about the K-State Library Student Ambassadors program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.