New student leaders named K-State Libraries Student Ambassadors

FILE - Hale Library (Source: k-state.edu)
FILE - Hale Library (Source: k-state.edu)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New student leaders will integrate into the K-State Libraries Student Ambassadors program to promote and advocate for school libraries.

Kansas State University says that 11 students have been named as K-State Libraries Student Ambassadors and will help promote and advocate for all libraries - including Hale Library.

K-State indicated that the new ambassadors will serve 2-year terms as representatives at social, cultural and recruitment activities. They will join 14 other students who currently serve as ambassadors.

According to the University, the ambassadors provide valuable feedback on Library initiatives and services for the university student body. As ambassadors, it said students learn leadership skills and have the chance to make a positive impact in the community.

K-State noted that the ambassadors were chosen after an application process and finalist interviews. The interview committee included advisers Sara K. Kearns, academic services librarian, Challen Wright, metadata librarian, and Darchelle Marton, past director of communication and marketing. Three current student ambassadors joined the committee as well.

“We are delighted to welcome this year’s new ambassadors,” Kearns said. “They represent a wide range of experiences in life, but all share a commitment to libraries and their community. We’re looking forward to their voices joining our returning ambassadors as they advocate for their fellow students and for K-State Libraries.”

K-State said the following students were named as ambassadors:

  • Naomi Galindo, senior in French and international studies, El Dorado;
  • Jess Hargett, a sophomore in fine arts, Kansas City;
  • and Shawntearia Hunt, a sophomore in human development and family science, Kansas City;
  • Kimberly Hatch, master’s in nutrition, dietetics and sensory sciences, Manhattan;
  • Biruk Alemu, junior in computer science, Olathe;
  • Mara Aberle, a freshman in English, Sabetha;
  • Jon Pursell, a sophomore in psychology and pre-med, Shawnee;
  • Ellissa Neill, a freshman in environmental engineering, Blue Springs, Missouri.
  • Sai Prathyusha Gadaeraju, a doctoral student in statistics, Hyderabad, India;
  • Omotayo Onanuga, master’s student in architecture, Lagos, Nigeria;
  • Mia Batista, a sophomore in entrepreneurship, Puerto Rico.

For more information about the K-State Library Student Ambassadors program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of friend’s mother
No serious injuries were reported when white Volvo station wagon and a maroon Toyota Highlander...
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident
Kylie Lunn
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating to 2002 will take place in...
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
An SUV crashed into a Topeka optometrists' building Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at SW 12th &...
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
K-State students to learn leadership skills from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder
Crews were on the scene of a house fire early Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the 300 block of S.W....
Crews work to extinguish Topeka house fire
FILE
Missouri trucker sent to hospital after arm pinned under semi following crash
Topeka Kwik Shop shooting
S Topeka Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting leaves one dead